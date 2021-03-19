LIVE UPDATES: Florida, Virginia Tech overcome obstacles to get to NCAA tournament

Special to Gatorsports.com

At this time of the college basketball season, every team that has made the NCAA Tournament has had to deal with issues and shown resolve.

Look at Florida, after losing Keyontae Johnson to a health scare. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year, collapsed on the court during a Dec. 12 game at Florida State. The Gators postponed their next four contests and Johnson was released from a hospital 10 days later.

More:What's the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. Virginia Tech Hokies?

New "coach":Whitley: Good news is Keyontae Johnson looks like old healthy self. But questions remain.

Johnson slowly began his recovery — the team has not detailed the reasons for his collapse — and eventually rejoined his teammates as an assistant coach. His basketball future remains in question as the Gators begin play in the tournament’s South Region against 10th-seeded Virginia Tech at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis today.

“Coach Key” will be there on the bench, cheering, supporting and sometimes even telling the Gators what to do and where to be on the court.

“Here’s a guy who deserves to be out here as much as anyone and would be one of the better players in the tournament, of course,” coach Mike White said. “And he can’t do it. He’s not allowed to do it. Hopefully we can play with a bunch of gratitude and just be thankful that we have an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday."

With Johnson out for the season, the Gators went 11-8 the rest of the way. Sophomore Tre Mann took over the team scoring lead, including four of his top five performances heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Mann's role "has continued to grow here over the course of this year, and he continues to get better,” White said. “Hopefully, he can finish really strong.”

Florida (14-9) is a No. 7 seed and will meet 10th-seeded Virginia Tech (15-6) at 12:15 p.m. today on CBS.

The Hokies have had plenty of their own ups and downs. They've played just three games over the past five weeks due to COVID-19 issues.

Backup guard Cartier Diarra, a Kansas State graduate transfer, opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Second-leading scorer and rebounder Tyrece Radford served a four-game suspension after a January arrest. Jalen Cone has not played since a Feb. 6 ankle injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

As of 11:40 a.m., betting site BetMGM had the Gators listed as a 1.5-point underdog, with an over-under for the combined score at 134.5.

