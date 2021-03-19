What's the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in NCAA tourney?

The bad news about Cinderellas during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament? It lays some hopeful brackets to waste pretty quickly, especially if a high seed is involved.

Take those who hoped No. 2 seed Ohio State would continue their hot play late in the 2020-21 season and the Big Ten Tournament. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles put a stop to that in their 75-72 overtime win over the Buckeyes.

Now, the Florida Gators hope to make sure Oral Roberts' time in the spotlight is brief. Game time and venue are yet to be announced for Sunday's game.

The seventh-seeded Gators (17-9) needed overtime as well to get past the 10th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies, 75-72. Colin Castleton led Florida with 19 points, while Scottie Lewis added 15.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles, who won the Summit League title to reach the tournament, were led by Kevin Obanor's 30 points and Max Abmas' 29 points. Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State in the Summit final, and only finished fourth in the conference standings.

What's the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles?

As of Friday night, the Florida Gators were an 8-point favorite over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, according to BetMGM.

The over-under for Sunday's game is 149.5 points.

The money line for the Gators is -400, while the money line for the Golden Eagles is +310.

