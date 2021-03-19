Virginia Tech loses key frontcourt players Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts to fouls in overtime

Gator Sports

Virginia Tech’s starting frontcourt fouled out within the span of 1:27 in overtime.

First, it was Keve Aluma picking up his final foul on a poster dunk by Anthony Duruji, who would foul out as well.

More:Florida tops Virginia Tech in OT to advance in its 2021 NCAA tournament opener

More:Florida coach Mike White holding out Omar Payne, whose elbow knocked out Tennessee's John Fulkerson

Then, with 3:13 left, Justyn Mutts would exit after fouling Colin Castleton.

The Hokies don’t have significant depth behind the pair, although it remains a one-possession game with just over a minute to play. At that point, the Gators led 71-68.