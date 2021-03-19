Virginia Tech loses key frontcourt players Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts to fouls in overtime

Virginia Tech’s starting frontcourt fouled out within the span of 1:27 in overtime.

Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) dunks as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defends during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

First, it was Keve Aluma picking up his final foul on a poster dunk by Anthony Duruji, who would foul out as well.

Then, with 3:13 left, Justyn Mutts would exit after fouling Colin Castleton.

The Hokies don’t have significant depth behind the pair, although it remains a one-possession game with just over a minute to play. At that point, the Gators led 71-68.

