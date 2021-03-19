Florida Gators deal with sunny new wrinkle: The Hinkle Fieldhouse sun glare

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The opening few minutes of Florida’s first round contest with Virginia Tech has raised a few eyebrows, but not for the reasons one might expect.

Many are learning of the sun glare on the court in the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, which isn’t just noticeable on the television broadcast. The Gators see it, too, on the offensive end, although it’s unsure if it’s a factor in UF’s current deficit.

Regardless, viewers seemed perplexed upon learning of the glare, and even those aware of prior to the game are chiming in.

Although it seems some are fans of it.

Only time will tell if clouds come out and save the day, or apparently ruin it for others.