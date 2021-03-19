Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby takes elbow to head, leaves game, but returns to bench

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida guard Tyree Appleby had to exit the game seven minutes into the second half after taking an inadvertent elbow to the forehead on a pass by Keve Aluma. Appleby immediately fell to the floor covering his face as blood dripped on the floor.

During overtime, Appleby returned to the floor in his warmups, a bandage on his forehead. He had stitches put in to close the injury.

Initially, when Appleby was injured, UF trainer Duke Werner quickly ran out to Appleby, who appeared uneasy on his feet, and helped walk him into the locker room to be checked out. Florida forward Keyontae Johnson helped comfort and console a visibly shaken Appleby as he was led into the locker room.

Fortunately for Florida, some good news would come soon after Appleby’s exit. Florida’s sports information director Denver Parler tweeted that Appleby was diagnosed with a forehead laceration that would require stitches, adding he hadn’t been ruled out to return.

This is a developing story.