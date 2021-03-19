Florida Gators, Virginia Tech Hokies to get NCAA tournament started

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (15-6) vs. No. 7 seed Florida (14-9)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; 12:15 p.m. EDT today, CBS

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech is taking on Florida in a NCAA first round game. Florida lost 78-66 to Tennessee on Friday, while Virginia Tech fell 81-73 against North Carolina last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Florida's Tre Mann has averaged 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Colin Castleton has put up 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Hokies, Keve Aluma has averaged 15.6 points and eight rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

ACCURATE ALUMA: Aluma has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Florida is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Virginia Tech is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points and has allowed 65.3 points per game over its last three.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Gators are 13-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 1-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Hokies are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or worse, and 1-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

LAST FIVE: Virginia Tech has scored 70 points and allowed 65.3 points over its last three games. Florida has managed 63 points while allowing 68.7 over its last three.

