Florida coach Mike White holding out Omar Payne, whose elbow knocked out Tennessee's John Fulkerson

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida sophomore forward Omar Payne was out for the team’s first-round match-up with Virginia Tech, UF’s Denver Parler confirmed to the Gainesville Sun.

Payne didn’t appear dressed out in the first half, though there was no official word on his status throughout the contest, leading to several questions on social media regarding his status. Florida coach Mike White addressed Payne’s availability after the game, although the expectation is it’s a result of the flagrant foul he committed on John Fulkerson in the SEC Tournament in UF’s loss to Tennessee.

"It's difficult that he can't play, but it's the right thing to do," White said. "We haven't gotten there yet (about the second-round game Sunday). As we had talked about it, it's an in-house situation leading into this game."

With Payne, a back-up in the frontcourt, unavailable, the Gators relied on junior college transfer Osayi Osifo and seldom-used center Jason Jitoboh in relief.

The latter picked up two quick fouls and didn’t score in the first half, while the former hit one of his two free-throw attempts.