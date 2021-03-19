Florida Gators' Colin Castleton throwing NCAA tournament block party

Gator Sports

Colin Castleton’s block with just over a minute left in the game may have been the forward’s one shining moment if Florida can pull out the come-from-behind victory.

With UF clinging to a four-point lead, Tyrece Radford drove the lane and looked to have a wide-open dunk, but Castleton came across the block and denied the shot. The DeLand native immediately realized how impressive his play was and proceeded to let out an emphatic roar in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately for Florida, the Gators would come apart late and allow Virginia Tech to tie the game with 1.7 seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime.