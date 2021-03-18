Noah Locke is one of Florida's players to watch at NCAA tournament

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Like Duruji, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Noah Locke hails from Maryland, but the similarities don’t end there. Locke’s role in the regular season seemed to vary at times, too, but he undoubtedly was a critical contributor for the Gators. The Baltimore native, who set UF’s 3-point record for freshmen in his first season on campus with 81 treys, started all but one game for Florida as a junior, averaging 10.4 points while shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range.

Can Locke's second dunk come at NCAA tournament?

Though he doesn’t have hops like Duruji, Locke, who turns 22 on May 10, displayed some get-up in Florida’s win over Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament when he threw down the first dunk of his collegiate career. In that game, he accounted for 11 first-half points, making four for six from the field, including three shots from behind the arc.

Kee an eye on:Florida Gators player to watch at NCAA tournament: Tre Mann

And this guy:Florida Gators player to watch at NCAA tournament: Colin Castleton

After making 79 three-pointers as a sophomore, Locke hit 54 of his 133 long-range attempts prior to the NCAA tournament. Locke also holds two other shooting records at Florida: most consecutive games with multiple made 3-pointers (15) and most games with five-plus made 3-pointers by a freshman (six).

More:What's the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. Virginia Tech Hokies?

Locke can be a guy Florida will need to find production from to assist Tre Mann. If Locke can produce double-digit points with consistency, the Gators may make a run into the NCAA tournament.