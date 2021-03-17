Florida Gators player to watch at NCAA tournament: Tyree Appleby

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior point guard from Jacksonville, Arkansas was eligible this season after transferring from Cleveland State, where he earned All-Horizon League honors as a sophomore, and sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules. It's hard to say he didn’t make the most of his time back on the court.

Key Gators:Florida Gators player to watch at NCAA tournament: Tre Mann

Florida Gators player to watch at NCAA tournament: Colin Castleton

Beware of Hokies:Gators are taking on Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament. Here are 5 things to know about the Hokies.

Appleby's older brother, Raheem, was a first team All-Conference USA performer at Louisiana Tech for current UF coach Mike White.

On the tube:How to watch Florida Gators men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament first round on TV, live stream

Appleby's time to shine for Gators in March Madness

Appleby, 22, averaged 11.4 points for the Gators this season and he’s started 15 of UF’s 23 games heading into the bubble in Indianapolis. He shot 36.4 percent from 3-point land in his first season as an upperclassmen while maintaining a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. Appleby scored a season-high 20 points in Florida’s one-possession loss at Mississippi State. He played a season-high 37 minutes in his return to his home state for UF’s 75-64 loss at Arkansas.