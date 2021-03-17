Florida Gators player to watch at NCAA tournament: Colin Castleton

Graham Hall

The junior forward averaged 12.0 points and nearly six rebounds per game after transferring in April to Florida from Michigan.

Castleton, who turns 21 on May 25, was one of Florida’s biggest surprises of the 2020-21 season after seeing minimal action with the Wolverines, and his breakout season was recognized with a place on the All-SEC Second Team at season’s end.

The Daytona Beach Father Lopez High product is a two-time SEC Player of the Week, the seventh Gator in program history to win the award multiple times.

Castleton began SEC play with a bang, going for 20+ points in three of the Gators’ first five conference contests, including a career-high 23 points in the opener at Vanderbilt.

Castleton throws Block Party for Gators

The Gators are on track to finish the season averaging the most blocks per contest in program history, with Castleton’s 2.2 swats a game leading the way for a UF team registering 5.4 blocks a game.

Castleton blocked five shots and proceeded to drop 21 points on the Mountaineers in the SEC/Big 12 challenge in late January, resulting in Player of the Week honors for the 6-foot-11, 231-pound native of DeLand.

He also became the first SEC player to block six or more shots in consecutive games since LSU’s Jordan Mickey did so in Jan. 2015.