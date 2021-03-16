Florida Gators player to watch at NCAA tournament: Tre Mann

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Tre Mann

The sophomore from Gainesville entered the NCAA tournament averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, resulting in Mann being named to the All-SEC First Team at the conclusion of the regular season.

Mann increased his scoring average by 10.7 points per game this season from his freshman campaign, which matches the largest single-season jump by a Gator over the past 25 years (Joakim Noah, 2005-06).

Mann enters the NCAA tournament on fire, averaging 23.5 over his last four contests, including a career-high 30 point performance in UF’s loss vs. Tennessee in the SEC tourney quarterfinals. His first career double-double came Feb. 23 against Auburn, when Mann went for 19 points and 13 rebounds in UF’s 74-57 victory. He didn’t let up in his next performance either, as Mann went for 21 points and eight rebounds in Florida’s win over the Kentucky Wildcats, making him the only Gator over the past 50 years to lead the team in points and rebounds in consecutive wins with both games on the road.

Projections have Mann as a late first-round or second-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft if he were to enter his name, as he did last year before returning to Florida.

