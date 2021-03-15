Gators to open NCAA Tournament at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

Special to Gatorsports.com

This first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse with the South Region matchup between No. 7 seed Florida and No. 10 seed Virginia Tech. CBS will provide the television coverage.

The Gators (14-9) last played there early last season when they lost to No. 24 Butler, 79-62. UF led 21-16 in the first half, but Butler went on a 19-5 run over the final seven minutes of the first half to lead 35-26 at the break. Coronavirus ended last season before the start of the SEC tourney.

The movie "Hoosiers" was filmed at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus in Indianapolis. “Hoosiers” was voted the No. 1 sports movie of all time by the sports staff of The Associated Press.

Florida coach Mike White is a big fan of the movie classic.

When historic Hinkle Fieldhouse opened in 1928, it had a seating capacity of 15,000 and was the largest basketball arena in the country, a designation it held until 1950. Three times since 1989, Hinkle has undergone renovations to shrink capacity and Saturday will welcome a sell-out crowd of 9,100. It remains the sixth-oldest basketball venue still in use.