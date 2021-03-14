Scouting UF's NCAA first-round opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 10 Virginia Tech

Nickname: Hokies.

Location: Blacksburg.

Record: 15-6, 9-4. Bid: ACC at-large.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Duke in Sweet 16.

Coach: Mike Young (1-5 in five appearances).

Overview: The Hokies’ brief stay in the ACC tournament can’t truly be attributed to the team’s limited action over the last month of the season due to COVID-19 challenges. It did, however, show how a strong rebounding opponent can make their lives difficult. The Hokies do play solid half-court defense, and they have a variety of options on the offensive end.

Projected starters: F Keve Aluma, 6-9, Jr. (15.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 48.9 FG%); G Tyrece Radford, 6-2, So. (11.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 56.0 FG%); G Nahiem Alleyne, 6-4, So. (10.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 40.9 3FG%); F Justyn Mutts, 6-7, Jr. (9.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg); G Wabissa Bede, 6-1, Sr. (4.1 ppg, 3.2 apg).

