What's the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. Virginia Tech Hokies?

The Gators have their chance — now let's see if they can make the most of it.

Though Florida lost in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, a strong late-season run helped the Gators emerge with a 14-9 record and a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Gators will play No. 10-seeded Virginia Tech, an at-large ACC team, on Friday in the first round at 12:15 p.m. at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. CBS will air the game.

The Gators lost 78-66 to Tennessee on Friday in the SEC Tournament. Tre Mann did have 30 points for Florida, but only two in the first half as the Volunteers totally took the Gators' top scorer out of the game in the early going. Nonetheless, the Gators were able to get in, buoyed by their strong performance in the SEC despite losing the team's leader, Keyontae Johnson, following his collapse during a December game.

The Hokies stumbled down the stretch, losing four of their last eight games, including an 81-73 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. However, they do come in with a 15-6 record and are led by forward Keve Aluma, who averages 15.6 points per game.

What is the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. Virginia Tech Hokies?

As of Sunday evening, the Florida Gators are a one-point favorite over the Virginia Tech Hokies, according to BetMGM.

The over-under for Friday's game is 137.5 points.

Florida's money line is -110, and Virginia Tech's is -110.

