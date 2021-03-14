How to watch Florida Gators men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament first round on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators men's basketball team rolling into March Madness coming off a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Tip-off for the Gators' NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia Tech is at 12:15 p.m. ET Friday. They'll play at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Gators (14-9, 9-7 in SEC) are the No. 7 seed in the South Region. UF made it to the quarterfinals in the SEC Tournament, were eliminated by the Vols by pounding out a 78-66 win Friday at Bridgestone Arena, their second consecutive over the Gators in the span of six days. Sophomore Tre Mann (15 points per game) and junior Colin Castleton (12.8 ppg) have led the way since star Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game in December. Florida is coached by Mike White.

The Virginia Tech Hokies (15-6, 9-4 in conference) are an ACC at-large bid and the No. 10 seed in the tournament's South Region. They are led by forward Keve Aluma and guard Tyrece Radford. They are coached by Mike Young, who has one NCAA Tournament win in five appearances. They made the Sweet 16 in 2019, losing to Duke.

How to watch Gators vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament

When: 12:15 p.m., Friday

TV: CBS

Online: NCAA March Madness Live website and app (TV subscription needed), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Online radio: Gator Sports Network, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the NCAA Tournament. The decision to allow up to 25% capacity with social distancing was made in conjunction with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NCAA.

