Gators await fourth consecutive invite to NCAA Tournament

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida, like most D1 men's basketball teams without an automatic bid, awaits its postseason fate later today with an expected at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Sunday show will begin at 6 p.m. on CBS.

Florida (14-9) is projected as an eight seed by http://bracketmatrix.com, which is an aggregation of 130-odd projections by bracketologists. The Gators should be headed to their fourth consecutive Big Dance.

While their NCAA resume is not as good as they would expect after having lost three of their last four games, the Gators will finish with a top-35 ranking in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) metrics, a 5-5 record in Quadrant-1 games, and 8-8 in Q-1 and Q-2 combined.

"I would hope that with one more swing at it, we could put our best foot forward in the next event," UF coach Mike White said Friday following the loss to Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney in Nashville. "As we lose one more time, it's over.

"We've got to probably infuse some type of confidence, some type of discussion, an open discussion with all of us to where we can put this thing behind us somehow, figure out how we can grow up as much as possible in a short period of time. Maybe we can finish this thing strong."

The entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. Some of the dates are a little different this season, too. The First Four is Thursday. The first round is Friday and Saturday. Action continues through to the Final Four on Saturday, April 3, and the national championship game on Monday, April 5.

Every single March Madness game will be broadcast on either TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. You can also stream every game on March Madness Live.

Gators' Big Dance history

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 20

All-Time NCAA Record: 44-18

Final Four Appearances: 5

National Championship Appearances: 3

National Championships: 2

Last time: 2018-19 NCAA West First Round at Wells Fargo Center, Des Moines, Iowa

March 21, 2019 – (10 seed) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61

NCAA West Second Round

March 23, 2019 – (2) Michigan 64, (10) Florida 49