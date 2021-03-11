How to watch Florida Gators men's basketball vs. Tennessee in SEC Tournament on TV, live stream
The Florida Gators men's basketball team will look to continue rolling into March Madness when it faces the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
Tip-off is expected to be 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Gators (14-8, 9-7 in SEC) are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. They beat Vanderbilt 69-63 in their tournament opener Thursday. Sophomore Tre Mann (15 points per game) and junior Colin Castleton (12.8 ppg) have led the way since star Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game in December. Florida is coached by Mike White.
The Vols (18-7, 10-7) are the No. 4 seed in the SEC. They are led by freshman guard Jaden Springer (12.4 points per game), and their stout defense is paced by sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James. They are coached by Rick Barnes.
Tennessee and Florida split the regular-season series, with the Gators winning 75-49 on Jan. 19 in Gainesville and the Vols winning 65-54 on March 7 in Knoxville.
How to watch Gators vs. Vols in SEC Tournament
When: About 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 12 (game will start 25 minutes after the end of Alabama vs. Mississippi State)
TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)
Online: Watch ESPN (TV subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Radio: ESPN Radio
Online radio: Gator Sports Network, TuneIn
Will there be fans?
Bridgestone Arena in Nashville will be open to 20% capacity (about 3,400 fans) for the SEC Tournament.
