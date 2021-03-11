Missing morning shootaround costs Tyree Appleby a start

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Florida guards Tyree Appleby and Scottie Lewis were relegated to bench roles to begin the game, and it wasn’t for strategic reasons.

The two Gators arrived late to the morning shootaround session, ESPN’s broadcast reported, resulting in a reserve role for the team’s second round match-up in the SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt.

Freshman wing Samson Ruzhentsev started in place of Lewis, the first start of the former five-star prospect’s collegiate career, while junior Noah Locke — UF’s only player with prior SEC Tournament experience — was on the court for tip-off instead of Appleby.

Appleby has started the last 14 games this season for the Gators after coming off the bench to begin the season, while Locke has started all but one game this season. Locke has started in 75 of 88 games as a Gator.

Meanwhile, Lewis had earned the start in nine of the 17 games he was available for this season, including UF’s most recent loss in the regular season finale at Tennessee.

At the under-16 timeout and with the score tied 8-8, Ruzhentsev had already contributed by hauling in a pair of defensive rebounds, although he would miss his first field-goal attempt, a three-pointer.