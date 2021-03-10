How to watch Gators men's basketball vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators men's basketball team will look to bolster its March Madness resume when it starts its SEC Tournament run Thursday against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Tip-off is expected to be 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Gators (13-8, 9-7 in SEC) are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. They have been paced by sophomore Tre Mann (15 points per game) and junior Colin Castleton (12.8 ppg) since star Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game in December. Florida is coached by Mike White.

The Commodores (8-15, 3-13) are the No. 12 seed. They are led by sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. Vanderbilt is coached by Jerry Stackhouse.

The Gators won both regular-season games against Vanderbilt.

How to watch UF Gators vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

When: About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11 (game will start 25 minutes after the end of Kentucky vs. Mississippi State)

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish)

Online: Watch ESPN (TV subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: ESPN Radio

Online radio: Gator Sports Network, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville will be open to 20% capacity (about 3,400 fans) for the SEC Tournament.

