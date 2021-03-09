Florida's Mann, Castleton earn All-SEC honors

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's top two scorers and rebounders, Tre Mann and Colin Castleton, earned All-Southeastern Conference honors Tuesday, as SEC coaches named Mann to the first team and Castleton to the second team.

Mann has led the Gators (13-8 overall) in scoring in six of his last nine appearances and was named SEC Player of the Week on March 1 after leading UF to road wins at Auburn and Kentucky. Mann is averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season and has a chance to become the third Gator over the last decade to average 15 points per game (Jalen Hudson, 15.5, 2017-18; Kenny Boynton, 15.9, 2011-12).

Castleton is a two-time SEC Player of the Week, the seventh Gator in program history to win the award multiple times. Castleton averages 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and is also the SEC's second-leading shot-blocker at 2.3 per game.

The Gators have had multiple All-SEC honorees in back-to-back seasons after Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. earned recognition in 2019-20. The Gators (9-7 SEC) finished fifth in SEC regular season action despite the loss of Johnson, the SEC's preseason player of the year, in December.

Florida opens SEC Tournament action at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's Texas A&M-Vanderbilt game.

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt



Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama