Florida's Mann, Castleton earn All-SEC honors
Florida's top two scorers and rebounders, Tre Mann and Colin Castleton, earned All-Southeastern Conference honors Tuesday, as SEC coaches named Mann to the first team and Castleton to the second team.
Mann has led the Gators (13-8 overall) in scoring in six of his last nine appearances and was named SEC Player of the Week on March 1 after leading UF to road wins at Auburn and Kentucky. Mann is averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season and has a chance to become the third Gator over the last decade to average 15 points per game (Jalen Hudson, 15.5, 2017-18; Kenny Boynton, 15.9, 2011-12).
Castleton is a two-time SEC Player of the Week, the seventh Gator in program history to win the award multiple times. Castleton averages 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and is also the SEC's second-leading shot-blocker at 2.3 per game.
The Gators have had multiple All-SEC honorees in back-to-back seasons after Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. earned recognition in 2019-20. The Gators (9-7 SEC) finished fifth in SEC regular season action despite the loss of Johnson, the SEC's preseason player of the year, in December.
Florida opens SEC Tournament action at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's Texas A&M-Vanderbilt game.
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama