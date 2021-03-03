Missouri pulls out 72-70 win over Florida

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida had chances late and would tie the game in the closing seconds, but each time the Tigers answered with a bucket of their own to withstand UF’s rally, including a game-winner in the final second from Dru Smith to give Missouri a 72-70 win Wednesday night at Exactech Arena.

Sophomore point guard Tre Mann provided a game-high 21 points, his second consecutive game of 20 points or more, while Tyree Appleby added 12 points, but the Gators couldn’t emerge victorious in the final home game of the season for the Florida men’s basketball team.

Up next

Who: Florida at Tennessee

When: Noon Sunday

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 103.7-FM

UF jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Tigers came roaring back, taking a 10-9 lead right before the under-16 timeout.

The teams would trade leads several times before Missouri closed the half on a 18-6 run over the final 9:37 before halftime to take a seven-point lead at the midpoint.

In the final minute before the break, UF forward Anthony Duruji was whistled for a foul on Mark Smith, who absorbed the contact and fell hard to the floor.

Officials reviewed the play and decided Duruji’s contact was unnecessary, and the call was changed to a flagrant foul, allowing Duruji to remain in the game yet giving the Tigers free throws that proved to be critical to the end result.

Down but undeterred, the Gators rallied repeatedly in the second half, at multiple points cutting the Tigers’ lead to a lone point, but UF couldn’t overcome the hurdle until the final minute. Florida trailed by as many as eight with 2:20 to play but would cut the lead to one-possession with 47.6 seconds remaining on Appleby’s free throws.

Florida would utilize the full-court press, trying to force a turnover, and it got one on a shot-clock violation. Colin Castleton tied the game on a pair of free throws with 19.2 seconds remaining before Smith’s game-winning lay-up with .7 seconds remaining on the clock that gave the Tigers the victory.

The Gators will look to rebound Sunday on the road when they travel to Tennessee for a 12 p.m. tip-off in Knoxville in the regular-season finale.

Missouri 72, Florida 70

MISSOURI (15-7, 8-7 SEC)

Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Tilmon 6-8 0-2 12, Pinson 5-11 0-0 14, Ma.Smith 4-10 1-2 11, D.Smith 7-15 2-2 17, Mi.Smith 4-7 4-5 14, Pickett 1-3 0-0 2, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 7-11 72.

FLORIDA (13-7, 9-6)

Castleton 3-6 4-4 10, Duruji 1-3 0-0 2, Appleby 3-7 5-7 12, Locke 4-8 0-0 11, Mann 9-11 3-3 21, Lewis 3-5 1-2 8, Payne 1-1 2-2 4, Osifo 0-0 0-0 0, Ruzhentsev 0-0 0-0 0, Glover 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-43 15-18 70.

Halftime_Missouri 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-22 (Pinson 4-7, Mi.Smith 2-3, Ma.Smith 2-6, D.Smith 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Buggs 0-1), Florida 5-14 (Locke 3-6, Lewis 1-1, Appleby 1-4, Castleton 0-1, Duruji 0-1, Mann 0-1). Fouled Out_Tilmon. Rebounds_Missouri 21 (Mi.Smith 6), Florida 28 (Duruji 11). Assists_Missouri 14 (D.Smith 9), Florida 11 (Appleby 5). Total Fouls_Missouri 16, Florida 11. A_2,306 (10,133).