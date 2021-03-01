Tre Mann named SEC Player of the Week

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida sophomore point guard Tre Mann is the SEC’s Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Gainesville native averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals in wins at Auburn and at Kentucky last week.

Mann became the only Gator dating back to 1970 to lead the team in points and rebounds in back-to-back wins with both games on the road.

Mann started the week with his first career double-double, posting 19 points and 13 rebounds at Auburn. Mann started fast with 14 points in the first 11:30 of the game, which helped the Gators jump out to a quick 18-6 lead. His 13 rebounds also marked the most by a Gator in any game this season.

On Saturday, he posted 21 points and eight rebounds in Florida's win at Kentucky. Mann scored 11 of the Gators' final 20 points in the game, including the game-sealing free throws with 10 seconds left. He totaled 14 of his 21 points in the second half.

Mann is the second Gator to earn this honor this season, joining Colin Castleton. It marks the third time in the past five seasons that a pair of Florida teammates have each earned the award (2016-17: KeVaughn Allen, Chris Chiozza; 2017-18: Jalen Hudson, Egor Koulechov).