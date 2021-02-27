Florida downs Kentucky to win at Rupp, 71-67

Special to Gatorsports.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tre Mann scored 21 points to lead Florida to a rare win at Rupp Arena on Saturday with a 71-67 decision over Kentucky.

The Gators (13-6, 9-6 SEC) are now 11-52 at Kentucky (8-14, 7-8), which saw its modest three game winning streak halted. The win also stopped UK's five-game winning streak vs. UF.

Florida won its third consecutive game and avenged its worst defeat of the season, a 76-58 Kentucky win in Gainesville on Jan. 9.

Up next

Who: Missouri at Florida

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 103.7-FM

Kentucky took a 39-38 lead at the half by way of being 16 of 17 from the free throw line, while Florida was 4 for 4.

Florida trailed by 10 with 10:51 remaining in the half, then went on a 8-0 run to cut it to 26-24 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis and a dunk by Anthony Duruji, who led the Gators with 10 points at that point.

The Gators managed to take a 38-35 lead with 1:13 remaining on a Trey Mann layout.

But Kentucky went up at the break on back-to-back baskets.

Click back for more from today's game.

Florida 71, Kentucky 67

FLORIDA (13-6, 9-5 SEC)

Castleton 5-7 4-4 14, Duruji 5-9 0-0 10, Appleby 3-10 3-4 11, Locke 2-4 0-0 6, Mann 7-11 5-6 21, Lewis 2-5 0-0 5, Ruzhentsev 1-2 0-0 2, Osifo 0-0 0-0 0, O.Payne 0-0 2-2 2, Glover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 14-16 71.

KENTUCKY (8-14, 7-8)

Jackson 4-4 3-4 11, Sarr 2-4 2-2 6, Boston 3-10 6-6 13, Mintz 7-14 5-5 21, Welch 0-0 0-0 0, Askew 0-6 1-2 1, Toppin 2-6 6-8 11, Brooks 1-5 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 25-29 67.

Halftime_Kentucky 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-15 (Mann 2-2, Appleby 2-4, Locke 2-4, Lewis 1-4, Ruzhentsev 0-1), Kentucky 4-20 (Mintz 2-9, Toppin 1-2, Boston 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Sarr 0-1, Askew 0-3). Rebounds_Florida 23 (Mann 8), Kentucky 25 (Jackson 5). Assists_Florida 12 (Appleby 5), Kentucky 6 (Askew 2). Total Fouls_Florida 19, Kentucky 15.