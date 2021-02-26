How to watch Florida Gators basketball vs. Kentucky Wildcats on TV, live stream
The Florida Gators men's basketball team look to exact some revenge Saturday when they face the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
The Gators (12-6, 8-5 SEC) have won two of three games since returning from a two-week hiatus because of COVID-19. Heading into Friday night, UF was fourth in the SEC with the SEC Tournament just weeks away.
Kentucky (8-13, 7-7) had won three in a row, most recently at Tennessee, before its game against Texas A&M scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. The Wildcats hammered the Gators 76-58 in their first meeting this season Jan. 9 in Gainesville.
How to watch UF Gators vs. UK Wildcats basketball
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27
TV: CBS
Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Clark Kellogg (analyst)
Online: CBSSports.com (TV provider required) and the CBS Sports app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Radio: Gator Sports Network
Online radio: TuneIn