Florida at Tennessee rescheduled for Sunday, March 7

Florida will finish its men's basketball season at Tennessee on March 7, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 10 but postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The final regular season weekend was left open by the SEC on its initial men's basketball schedule to allow for flexibility in rescheduling games postponed throughout the season.

Florida won the season's first meeting with Tennessee, 75-49, in Gainesville on Jan. 19 when the Volunteers were ranked No. 6 in the nation.

The road trip to Knoxville means Gators will finish the regular season with three of four games on the road heading into the SEC Tournament, something UF has not done since the 1988-89 season.

Below are all the schedule additions made by the SEC:

Saturday, March 6

Alabama at Georgia | CBS | 2 pm ET

LSU at Missouri - originally scheduled for January 9

Mississippi State at Auburn - originally scheduled for February 16

Texas A&M at Arkansas - originally scheduled for February 6

South Carolina at Kentucky - originally scheduled for December 29

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Sunday, March 7

Florida at Tennessee - originally scheduled for February 10