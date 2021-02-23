Florida rolls at Auburn, 74-57

Special to Gatorsports.com

AUBURN, Ala. — Sophomore guard Tre Mann used his first career double-double Tuesday to lead Florida to a 74-57 win over Auburn.

Mann finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Up next

Who: Florida at Kentucky

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS

Radio: 103.7-FM

Auburn scored first on a 3-pointer by Jamal Johnson. Florida then began taking control by going on an 18-3 run with 11:44 remaining. The Gators kept building their lead from there.

In a little more than the first 12 minutes, Mann was 6-of-8 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers, scored 14 points and collected five rebounds and Florida led 21-8.

The Gators (12-6, 8-5 SEC) had a commanding 44-22 lead at the half, as Mann (16 points) and Scottie Lewis (14) combined to score 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting (4-for-7 from 3). Lewis finished with 16 points and five steals.

Florida held Auburn to 30-percent shooting and forced 13 turnovers, which led to 13 points, 10 of those came in the game’s first 13 minutes, during which the Gators jumped out to that 17-point cushion. UF outscored Auburn 26-6 in the paint. For the game, the Tigers committed 21 turnovers, which Florida turned into 19 points.

Auburn (11-13, 5-10) was playing without starting point guard Sharif Cooper (injured ankle), who was averaging 20.2 points and 8.1 assists per game.

The Gators held sway in the second half, as the teams played it out. Florida led by 15+ the entire second half.

UF is 11-0 this season when scoring 72-plus points. Florida has won 13 of the last 15 in the series, including a 69-47 blowout victory on Jan. 18, 2020 when the Tigers came to the O’Dome ranked fourth in the country.

The 57 points mark Auburn's fewest in an SEC game this season. The 17-point margin of defeat at home marks its largest since a 114-95 loss to Florida in 2017.

Florida 74, Auburn 57

FLORIDA (12-6, 8-5 SEC)

Castleton 2-6 3-4 7, Duruji 3-9 1-2 7, Appleby 2-7 6-7 11, Locke 3-7 0-0 8, Mann 8-14 1-1 19, Lewis 7-12 0-1 16, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Osifo 1-2 0-1 2, Glover 0-3 0-0 0, Ruzhentsev 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-16 74.

AUBURN (11-13, 5-10)

Thor 3-5 4-7 10, Williams 5-12 0-0 11, Cambridge 5-13 1-3 14, Flanigan 0-6 6-6 6, J.Johnson 3-11 1-2 10, Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Cardwell 1-1 0-2 2, Akingbola 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Berman 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 14-22 57.

Halftime_Florida 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-20 (Locke 2-5, Lewis 2-6, Mann 2-7, Appleby 1-1, Glover 0-1), Auburn 7-31 (Cambridge 3-8, J.Johnson 3-10, Williams 1-7, Berman 0-1, Moore 0-1, Thor 0-1, Flanigan 0-3). Rebounds_Florida 37 (Mann 13), Auburn 32 (Flanigan 9). Assists_Florida 13 (Appleby, Mann 3), Auburn 13 (Flanigan 4). Total Fouls_Florida 20, Auburn 16.