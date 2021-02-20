Florida again defeats Georgia, this time 70-63

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Colin Castleton came off the bench to provide 14 points Saturday, while Gainesville native Tre Mann scored 13 points and the Florida men’s basketball team secured its first win in 21 days with a 70-63 victory over Georgia at Exactech Arena.

Florida started slow and had five turnovers before it had managed 10 points, but it wouldn’t take long for the Gators (11-6, 7-5 SEC) to find a rhythm on both ends of the floor in their penultimate home game of the season.

Up next

Who: Florida (11-6, 7-5 SEC) at Auburn (11-12, 5-9)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN family of networks

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Soon, UF led 25-10 and didn’t look back as the Gators managed something they couldn’t in Tuesday’s loss at Arkansas – hit 3-pointers.

UF converted half of its 10 attempts from long-range in the first 20 minutes against the ‘Dawgs (13-9, 6-9) in a performance that also saw junior guard Noah Locke hit his 200th career 3-pointer in the first half.

Locke would add another from long-range as the first half expired to put Florida up by 14, 37-23. UF would go cold from downtown in the second half, however, converting just one of its 13 three-point attempts the rest of the way.

Georgia, which lost to the Gators in Athens last month, had chances in the second half to turn the tide and secure a valuable road victory, but Florida maintained a double-digit lead until the final two minutes of regulation.

Bulldogs freshman Sahvir Wheeler led all scorers with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to keep UGA from losing its third game in the last four tries.

Castleton scored all but two of his points in the second half while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in addition to adding a pair of impressive blocks in 25 minutes.

Florida returns to the court Tuesday at Auburn, with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. The Gators will then travel Saturday to Kentucky before concluding the regular season at home against No. 20 Missouri.

Florida 70, Georgia 63

GEORGIA (13-9, 6-9 SEC)

Camara 3-8 0-0 7, Horne 0-5 1-2 1, Fagan 6-8 1-3 14, Kier 1-10 0-0 2, Wheeler 9-17 8-9 27, K.Johnson 3-11 1-2 8, Etter 2-2 0-0 4, McMillan 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-2 0-0 0, Starks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-16 63.

FLORIDA (11-6, 7-5)

Duruji 3-7 0-3 6, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Appleby 2-4 7-8 13, Locke 3-10 0-0 9, Mann 4-7 4-4 13, Lewis 1-6 2-2 4, Castleton 5-5 4-5 14, Glover 4-5 3-3 11, Ruzhentsev 0-5 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 20-25 70.

Halftime_Florida 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 4-20 (Fagan 1-2, Camara 1-3, K.Johnson 1-4, Wheeler 1-4, McMillan 0-1, Horne 0-3, Kier 0-3), Florida 6-23 (Locke 3-10, Appleby 2-4, Mann 1-2, Duruji 0-1, Glover 0-1, Ruzhentsev 0-2, Lewis 0-3). Fouled Out_Camara. Rebounds_Georgia 29 (Fagan 6), Florida 36 (Duruji 9). Assists_Georgia 9 (Wheeler 4), Florida 9 (Mann 3). Total Fouls_Georgia 23, Florida 16. A_2,345 (10,133).