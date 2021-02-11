Texas A&M at Florida men's basketball game postponed

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The Florida men's basketball team’s home game Saturday against Texas A&M has been postponed, marking the Gators' third consecutive game affected by COVID-19 protocol and their seventh this season, the SEC announced Thursday.

The SEC's decision is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program. Florida's scheduled road games at LSU on Feb. 6 and at Tennessee on Wednesday were postponed because of health and safety protocol within the Gators' program.

Make-up dates for the games have not been determined, although the Gators may be in danger of being unable to reschedule their postponed SEC contests.

In addition to the latest postponements, UF has yet to set dates for four previously postponed non-conference games in December, and in all likelihood they won’t be rescheduled.

Florida (10-5, 6-4 SEC) is coming off a loss, which snapped a four-game win streak, to South Carolina at the O'Connell Center on Feb. 3. UF's next scheduled game is Tuesday at Arkansas.

The postponement is A&M's third in a row as well. The Aggies (8-7, 2-6) last played Jan. 30, a win over Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Their next scheduled game is Wednesday vs. visiting Alabama.