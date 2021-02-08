Gators drop out of college basketball polls

Special to Gatorsports.com

It was a short stay in the weekly men's college basketball polls for Florida.

The Gators, ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the Ferris Mower’s Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports last Monday, dropped out after losing their only game last week, 72-66 at home to South Carolina.

Florida (10-5) also had its game at LSU on Saturday postponed. The SEC announced the decision Friday citing a combination of positive virus tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. No makeup date was immediately determined.

The same COVID-19 situation postponed the Gators' game Wednesday at Tennessee. As of now, Florida’s next scheduled contest is Saturday at home vs. Texas A&M, although sources tell The Sun the possibility remains that the game is moved, if not canceled, as well.

Kansas is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 12 years. Gonzaga and Baylor are still 1-2.