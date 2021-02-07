Florida at Tennessee men's basketball game postponed

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Following the postponement of Saturday’s contest at LSU, the Florida men’s basketball team’s next scheduled contest, Wednesday at Tennessee, has been postponed as well for the same reasons — a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Gators program.

A make-up date has not been determined for either contest, and UF may have difficulty rescheduling both as the conclusion of the regular season nears.

Florida’s COVID-19 issues have been well-catalogued, both during the season and in the preseason. Although the exact number of UF players who have tested positive for COVID-19 remains unknown, several Gators have divulged on their experiences with the coronavirus.

Point guard Tre Mann said he lost much of his physical developments last summer after contracting COVID-19, while forward Anthony Duruji discussed in November the conditioning difficulties he was experiencing following his recovery from COVID-19.

UF assistant coaches have tested positive at times during the season as well, including the week of UF’s initially scheduled season-opener at Mohegan Sun. Florida coach Mike White has not said whether or not he’s tested positive for COVID-19 at any time.

In addition to the latest postponements, UF has yet to set dates for four previously postponed games in December, and in all likelihood they won’t be rescheduled. As of now, Florida’s next scheduled contest is Feb. 13 at home vs. Texas A&M, although sources tell The Sun the possibility remains that the game is moved, if not canceled, as well.

No. 23 Florida (10-5, 6-4 SEC) is coming off a loss to South Carolina at the O'Connell Center last Wednesday.

Another SEC game scheduled this Wednesday, Georgia at Texas A&M, has also been postponed because of COVID-19 protocol within the Aggies program.

The decisions are consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

With the cancelation of the two games, the Georgia at Tennessee game scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, will now be played at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2.