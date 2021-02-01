Florida's Colin Castleton named SEC men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Special to Gatorsports.com

Junior forward Colin Castleton earned SEC Player of the Week honors after he helped the Gators capture a road win at 11th-ranked West Virginia, leading the team with 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

The win marked the highest-ranked victory for the SEC in this season’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge and aided the SEC to a 5-4 win in the event.

Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points at WVU in the second half and shot 9-for-9 from the free throw line (7-for-7 in the second half), matching his career high for free throws made. The Deland native blocked five shots against the Mountaineers, the third time in his last five appearances Castleton has had five or more blocks.

In the Gators first game of the week, Castleton scored all 13 points of his points vs. Vanderbilt in the second half, helping the Gators win their third straight SEC game. In two games against the Commodores this season, Castleton totaled six first-half points and 30 second-half points.

Castleton joins Joakim Noah as the only Florida big men to win multiple SEC Player of the Week recognitions in the same season and the seventh Gator overall.

Gators with Multiple SEC Player of the Week Honors in a Season

2020-21: Colin Castleton (2)

2017-18: Jalen Hudson (3)

2013-14: Michael Frazier (2), Scottie Wilbekin (2)

2005-06: Joakim Noah (2)

1993-94: Dan Cross (2)

1985-86: Vernon Maxwell (2)