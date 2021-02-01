Gators enter Associated Press rankings at No. 22

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida, rolling on a four-game winning streak that includes wins over two ranked teams, made its The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, debut at No. 23 on Monday.

The Gators (10-4, 5-3 S) are No. 19 in the NCAA's NET Rankings, which is used to determine NCAA Tournament seedings.

Up next

Who: South Carolina (4-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 23 Florida (10-4, 5-3)

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

UF defeated now No. 11 Tennessee (12-3) and No. 17 West Virginia (11-5) in the current run.

The Gators entered the Associated Press poll at No. 22, their first Top 25 ranking since Nov. 25, 2019.

Florida hosts South Carolina (4-6, 2-4) on Wednesday before playing three of its next four on the road, a daunting stretch that includes trips to LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop the AP poll, the same spot they hold in the coaches' rankings.

The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday and Baylor had the other three.

Villanova and Michigan held at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84.

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.

AP rankings:

1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Villanova 4. Michigan 5. Houston 6. Texas 7. Ohio State 8. Iowa 9. Oklahoma 10. Alabama. 11. Tennessee 12. Illinois 13. Texas Tech 14. Virginia 15. Creighton 16. Virginia Tech 17. West Virginia 18. Missouri 19. Wisconsin 20. Florida State 21. UCLA 22. Florida 23. Kansas 24. Purdue 25. Drake