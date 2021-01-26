Florida looks to extend streak vs. Vandy on Wednesday

Special to Gatorsports.com

Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-5 SEC) vs. UF (8-4, 5-3)

O'Connell Center, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. In its last five wins against the Commodores, Florida has won by an average of 14 points. Vanderbilt's last win in the series came on Feb. 17, 2018, a 71-68 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Florida's Tre Mann has averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Colin Castleton has put up 11.7 points, five rebounds and two blocks. For the Commodores, Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 20.6 points and 5.3 assists while Dylan Disu has put up 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pippen has accounted for 50 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Vanderbilt has lost its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points, while allowing 81 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Commodores have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gators. Florida has 40 assists on 93 field goals (43 percent) over its previous three matchups while Vanderbilt has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has averaged only 71.8 points per game over its last five games. The Commodores have given up 85 points per game over that span.

