Down three starters, Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Facing the highest-ranked opponent on their 2020-21 schedule thus far, the Gators received more bad news prior to tip-off when it was announced starting center Colin Castleton, the team’s most impressive player in conference play, wouldn’t be available due to the ankle injury he suffered Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi, in UF’s prior contest.

Despite being as short-handed as they’ve been all year, the Gators available for Tuesday’s contest with No. 6-ranked Tennessee didn’t get the message they were supposed to go quietly.

Florida jumped out to a 38-27 lead at halftime and never looked back, eventually securing a 75-49 defeat of the Volunteers at the Exactech Arena in the O’Connell Center.

Up next

Who: Florida at Georgia

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN or ESPN2

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

The victory marked coach Mike White’s fifth against a top-10 opponent in his UF coaching career, and the fourth with a margin of 17 points or more.

In his first start of the season, the 6-foot-10 sophomore Omar Payne had nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks in 27 minutes in relief of Castleton.

With sophomore Scottie Lewis out for the third consecutive game due to “health and safety protocol”, Noah Locke again earned the start in Lewis’ place and scored a team-high 14 points in 35 minutes.

Payne wasn’t the only UF frontcourt option either on the night, as Jason Jitoboh played a season-high 13 minutes, while junior Osayi Osifo tallied four points and six rebounds.

The Gators were active on the boards after getting out-rebounded their last time out against Mississippi State, as UF hauled in eight more boards than the Volunteers.

Florida’s lead grew to 20 with 14:15 remaining on Locke’s successful free throw, although the Vols would cut Florida’s advantage to 55-44 with 9:56 to play, but the Gators would go on a 11-0 run over the next 3:16 to keep comfortably in front. With the victory secured, UF had an opportunity to substitute in walk-ons Alex Klatsky and Jack May with more than a minute left in regulation.

Florida will be back in action on the road in Athens, Georgia, when UF takes on UGA Saturday at 2 p.m.

Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49

TENNESSEE (10-2, 4-2 SEC)

Fulkerson 6-9 3-3 15, James 2-8 0-0 5, Keo.Johnson 3-10 2-7 8, Vescovi 2-8 2-2 7, Pons 2-7 0-0 5, Bailey 1-12 2-6 4, Anosike 1-2 0-0 2, Gaines 0-0 3-4 3, Nkamhoua 0-2 0-2 0, Plavsic 0-0 0-1 0, Pember 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 12-25 49.

FLORIDA (7-4, 4-3)

Duruji 2-4 0-0 5, Payne 4-5 1-2 9, Appleby 5-9 1-2 13, Locke 5-13 2-3 14, Mann 6-11 0-0 12, Lane 2-6 2-2 6, Glover 4-7 1-2 10, Jitoboh 1-3 0-0 2, Osifo 2-2 0-0 4, Ruzhentsev 0-1 0-0 0, Klatsky 0-1 0-0 0, May 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 7-11 75.

Halftime_Florida 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 3-18 (Pons 1-2, James 1-3, Vescovi 1-6, Keo.Johnson 0-1, Bailey 0-6), Florida 6-18 (Appleby 2-4, Locke 2-6, Duruji 1-2, Glover 1-2, Klatsky 0-1, Ruzhentsev 0-1, Lane 0-2). Rebounds_Tennessee 34 (James, Gaines 5), Florida 35 (Payne 8). Assists_Tennessee 12 (Fulkerson 4), Florida 15 (Appleby 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 14, Florida 22.