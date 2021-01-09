SUBSCRIBE NOW
UF basketball: Gators fans mad at Mike White after home loss to Kentucky

Dan Rorabaugh
Gator Sports

The Florida Gators men's basketball team lost Saturday at Kentucky, scoring their fewest points of the season in a 76-58 drubbing in Gainesville.

In an ordinary season, this would be a disappointing loss but not too concerning: John Calipari and the Wildcats are a perennial national powerhouse and often the class of the SEC.

But this is no ordinary season. Kentucky is off to its worst start in a long time, and Saturday's defeat has Gators Nation in arms over head coach Mike White.

White is in his sixth season leading UF with a record of 113-68. While he led the Gators to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, his record against top teams is less glamorous.

UF has lost two games in a row, both by at least 15 points. Gators fans vented their frustration on Twitter after Saturday's loss.

