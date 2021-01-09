UF basketball: Gators fans mad at Mike White after home loss to Kentucky

The Florida Gators men's basketball team lost Saturday at Kentucky, scoring their fewest points of the season in a 76-58 drubbing in Gainesville.

In an ordinary season, this would be a disappointing loss but not too concerning: John Calipari and the Wildcats are a perennial national powerhouse and often the class of the SEC.

But this is no ordinary season. Kentucky is off to its worst start in a long time, and Saturday's defeat has Gators Nation in arms over head coach Mike White.

White is in his sixth season leading UF with a record of 113-68. While he led the Gators to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, his record against top teams is less glamorous.

UF has lost two games in a row, both by at least 15 points. Gators fans vented their frustration on Twitter after Saturday's loss.

