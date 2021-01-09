UF basketball: Gators unable to match Kentucky's length, athleticism, aggressiveness

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida’s hopes of getting back on track following a 15-point loss Tuesday at Alabama didn’t come to fruition Saturday, as the Gators turned in their lowest-scoring performance of the season in a 76-58 loss to Kentucky.

The 18-point defeat tied Florida’s worst loss at home under coach Mike White.

Up next

Who: Ole Miss at Florida

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Anthony Duruji had a game-high 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting and sophomore point guard Tre Mann had seven points, six rebounds and three assists but the story for Florida (5-3, 2-2 SEC) was the lack of offensive execution coupled with frequent defensive lapses.

The Wildcats (4-6, 3-0) scored 15 points off of nine UF turnovers in the first half to take a 35-29 lead into the halftime break, and any changes the Gators made in the interim didn’t help turn the tide.

Kentucky’s lead reached 21 with just under 10 minutes to play as Florida utilized the full-court press defense in an ultimately futile attempt to stop the ‘Cats' offense.

Tyree Appleby, the only other Gator in double-digits with Duruji, scored 10 points in 23 minutes in his first start at Florida after transferring from Cleveland State prior to the 2019-2020 season.

UK was led by 13 points apiece by freshman Brandon Boston Jr. and Davion Mintz in helping secure the visitors their third-straight conference victory after a rocky start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Florida will have another attempt to right the ship Tuesday when the Gators host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. in the Exactech Arena.

Kentucky 76, Florida 58

KENTUCKY (4-6)

Sarr 5-8 0-0 10, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Askew 2-5 4-4 9, Boston 3-8 6-6 13, Mintz 5-7 1-1 13, Brooks 6-8 0-0 12, Allen 2-5 0-0 6, Jackson 4-7 1-2 9, Toppin 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-52 12-13 76.

FLORIDA (5-3)

Castleton 3-8 0-0 6, Duruji 6-13 1-2 15, Appleby 4-9 1-3 10, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Mann 2-9 1-2 7, Locke 2-7 0-0 5, O.Payne 0-1 2-4 2, Glover 1-1 0-0 3, Ruzhentsev 2-2 2-2 8, Osifo 0-2 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 7-13 58.

Halftime_Kentucky 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-13 (Allen 2-3, Mintz 2-4, Askew 1-1, Boston 1-2, Sarr 0-1, Brooks 0-2), Florida 9-20 (Ruzhentsev 2-2, Duruji 2-5, Mann 2-5, Glover 1-1, Appleby 1-3, Locke 1-4). Rebounds_Kentucky 26 (Brooks, Jackson 6), Florida 28 (Mann, O.Payne 6). Assists_Kentucky 18 (Brooks 4), Florida 11 (Mann 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 14, Florida 12.