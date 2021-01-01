LSU puts streak on line vs. Florida on Saturday

Special to Gatorsports.com

LSU (6-1, 1-0 SEC) vs. Florida (4-1, 1-0)

Where: O'Connell Center. When: Saturday, 2 p.m. TV: CBS. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Florida. LSU is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Florida is coming off a 91-72 win at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Florida's Tre Mann has averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Scottie Lewis has put up 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Tigers, Cameron Thomas has averaged 24.1 points while Darius Days has put up 15 points and 8.6 rebounds.

TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gators have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Florida has 45 assists on 87 field goals (51.7 percent) across its past three outings while LSU has assists on 46 of 94 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

UF OVER VANDY: UF forced 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes and blocked six Vandy shots and had six steals. Vandy turned the ball over 16 times and UF had nine blocked shots and nine steals.

DID YOU KNOW? LSU is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 86.9 points per game.

REMINDER: Capacity at the O-Dome will be limited to 2,200 for this season in order to accommodate physically distant seating throughout the arena. Fans will see new guidelines, signage, and enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the arena. Concession stands, the Gator Sportshop, the restrooms, and concourses will all have new signage to help reinforce safety measures. The arena will also feature an increased numbers of hand sanitizer stations in areas such as restrooms, gate entrances and concession stands. In accordance with campus guidelines, face coverings will be required of all guests throughout the entire game. Ticket info here

The Associated Press contributed to this report.