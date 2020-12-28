UF women’s basketball’s game at Vandy postponed, Gators to play at South Carolina instead

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida women's basketball team's contest at Vanderbilt on Thursday has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt women's basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Florida at South Carolina game originally scheduled for Feb. 25 has been moved to Thursday, as the Gamecocks' game against Ole Miss had been previously announced as postponed and the teams both had openings in their respective schedules.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET from Colonial Life Arena.

Thursday's matchup will take the place of the originally scheduled meeting between the programs.

A makeup date for Florida's matchup at Vanderbilt has yet to be established.

At 7-1, Florida finished the non-conference slate with its best winning percentage (.875) in five years.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.