Gators in the NBA: Four former UF standouts in opening rosters

Special to Gatorsports.com

The 2020-21 NBA season tipped off Tuesday night with 77 players from Southeastern Conference schools on opening-night rosters. All 14 SEC schools are represented and at least one SEC player is on 28 of the 30 NBA rosters.

The Florida Gators have four players on NBA rosters: Bradley Beal with Washington, Udonis Haslem with Miami, Al Horford with Oklahoma City and Dorian Finney-Smith with Dallas.

The rest of the conference reps in the league:

Atlanta - Rajon Rondo (UK), Skylar Mays (LS)

Boston - Aaron Nesmith (VU), Grant Williams (UT), Robert Williams III (AM), Tremont Waters (LS)

Brooklyn - DeAndre Jordan (AM), Nicolas Claxton (UG), Reggie Perry (MS)

Charlotte - Malik Monk (UK), Nick Richards (UK), P.J. Washington (UK)

Chicago - Daniel Gafford (AR), Luke Kornet (VU), Garrett Temple (LS)

Cleveland - Darius Garland (VU), Isaac Okoro (AU), Collin Sexton (UA)

Dallas - Willie Cauley-Stein (UK), Dorian Finney-Smith (UF), Josh Richardson (UT)

Denver - PJ Dozier (SC), JaMychal Green (UA), Jamal Murray (UK), Michael Porter Jr. (MO)

Detroit - Saben Lee (VU)

Golden State - Mychal Mulder (UK)

Houston - DeMarcus Cousins (UK), Danuel House Jr. (AM), John Wall (UK), Mason Jones (AR)

Los Angeles Clippers - Patrick Beverley (AR), Patrick Patterson (UK)

Los Angeles Lakers - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UG), Alex Caruso (AM), Anthony Davis (UK)

Memphis - Jontay Porter (MO)

Miami - Bam Adebayo (UK), Udonis Haslem (UF), Tyler Herro (UK), Chris Silva (SC)

Milwaukee - Khris Middleton (AM), Bobby Portis (AR)

Minnesota - Anthony Edwards (UG), Naz Reid (LS), Karl-Anthony Towns (UK), Jarred Vanderbilt (UK), Ashton Hagans (UK)

New Orleans - Eric Bledsoe (UK), Kira Lewis Jr. (UA), Sindarius Thornwell (SC), Wenyen Gabriel (UK)

New York - Kevin Knox II (UK), Nerlens Noel (UK), Immanuel Quickley (UK), Julius Randle (UK), Jared Harper (AU)

Oklahoma City - Hamidou Diallo (UK), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (UK), Al Horford (UF), Darius Miller (UK)

Orlando - Jordan Bone (UT), Chuma Okeke (AU)

Philadelphia - Tobias Harris (UT), Isaiah Joe (AR), Tyrese Maxey (UK), Ben Simmons (LS)

Phoenix - Devin Booker (UK), Damian Jones (VU),

Sacramento - De'Aaron Fox (UK), Robert Woodard II (MS)

San Antonio - Keldon Johnson (UK), Trey Lyles (UK), Quinndary Weatherspoon (MS)

Toronto - Terence Davis (UM)

Utah - Jordan Clarkson (MO)

Washington - Bradley Beal (UF)