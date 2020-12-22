Keyontae Johnson being released from hospital, conclusion on illness still in process

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida men’s basketball forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from Shands hospital, according to an announcement Tuesday credited to Johnson’s parents.

“Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

The statement did not reveal what caused Johnson to collapse against FSU on Dec. 12, however, saying doctors are still in the process of making final determinations. Johnson spent two nights at Tallahassee Memorial before being transferred to Gainesville.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work,” the statement read. “We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

Florida has already postponed the remainder of its non-conference schedule this year as Johnson recovers. UF’s next scheduled contest is Dec. 30 against Vanderbilt to begin SEC competition.

"This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae’s family, friends and teammates,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said Dec. 17. “Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year.”