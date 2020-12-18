Keyontae Johnson: Gators basketball player who collapsed thanks doctors, fans in video

Keyontae Johnson, the Florida Gators star basketball player who collapsed on the court during a game last week, posted a video on social media thanking fans for their support.

Johnson, 21, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after he collapsed during a timeout in the first half of the Gators' game Dec. 12 at Florida State. He was unresponsive and had to be put into a medically induced coma, his grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA TODAY.

Johnson has been recovering at UF's Shands Hospital this week.

"I know y'all have been sending your prayers out the last few weeks, and me and my parents are grateful for the prayers that have been going out," Johnson said in the video.

"To all doctors and medical staff at Tallahasse Memorial and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the support y'all gave me," the 6-foot-5, 229-pound forward said.

"To my Gator Nation and UF athletic family, I just wanted to thank you for all the prayers that y'all gave out to me. Go Gators!" He closed the video with the Gator Chomp.

His mother, Nika Johnson, posted her own thanks on Twitter: "Lord if you don't do anything else for me, you've done Enough! Thank you #keyontaestrong."

The Gators postponed the rest of their nonconference games after finishing against the Seminoles. They are scheduled to return to play Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt.