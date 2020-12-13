Keyontae Johnson: Gators basketball star remains in critical but stable condition in Tallahassee

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in "critical but stable condition" Sunday at a Tallahassee hospital, the school announced in a release.

Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed on the court during the opening minutes of Florida's 83-71 loss Saturday morning at Florida State and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

"We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae," UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in the release. "Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We're glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation."

Gators coach Mike White and Associate AD for Sports Health Dave Werner also remain in Tallahassee with Johnson, UF said.

“Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family,” White posted on his Twitter account Saturday. “We all love him.”

Previously:Gators forward Keyontae Johnson critical but stable after collapsing vs. FSU

Football:Walk-on makes Keyontae Johnson a part of Senior Night

No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game.

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he crumpled to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as White gathered them in prayer.

Officials gave the teams time to regroup, and the game continued a few minutes later. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said administrators twice gave the Gators the option of stopping or continuing the game — at that time and again at halftime — and said they ultimately decided to play. White let his players make the call.

“Those types of things can affect you in some adverse ways,” Hamilton said. "We’re just all hopeful and praying that he’s OK. If it affected our players in an emotional way, I can imagine what the situation was with his teammates.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.

Up next

Who: North Florida (1-7) at Florida (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850