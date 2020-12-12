Florida men's basketball: FSU defeats short-handed Gators, 83-71

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida fell 83-71 Saturday on the road at No. 20-ranked Florida State, but it was difficult for the Gators to focus on the game after a frightening incident less than four minutes into the contest.

Gators star forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed at midcourt coming out of a timeout and needed to be taken off the court on a stretcher. Johnson was taken to Tallahassee Memorial hospital, where his condition was listed as “critical but stable”.

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton gave coach Mike White the option of restarting the game or not, and the Gators, visibly shocked and emotional in the huddle, chose to resume play after several minutes with UF holding an 11-3 lead.

"It was totally up to them," Hamilton said. "I would accept it. It was my understanding they wanted to play.

“We’re just all hopeful and praying that he’s OK."

Florida was visibly shaken and played as such, allowing FSU to capitalize on the sudden change in momentum. Florida State (3-0) outscored the Gators 42-24 to close the first half with a double-digit lead, and UF (3-1) wouldn’t get within nine points the rest of the way.

White did not address the media via Zoom following the game.

Scottie Lewis finished with 19 points, Tre Mann had 17 points and seven assists.

No. 21 Florida St. 83, No. 25 Florida 71

FLORIDA (3-1)

Castleton 3-4 1-3 7, Johnson 2-3 1-1 5, Lewis 6-13 3-5 19, Locke 2-6 2-2 8, Mann 7-17 1-1 17, Appleby 2-7 0-0 6, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Osifo 0-1 2-2 2, Duruji 0-1 1-2 1, Glover 2-4 0-0 4, Lane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-16 71.

FLORIDA ST. (3-0)

Gray 2-5 1-2 5, Koprivica 3-7 0-1 6, Barnes 7-10 2-6 17, Polite 4-7 3-4 14, Walker 2-5 12-12 17, Osborne 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 1-4 3-3 5, Wilkes 2-5 0-0 5, Calhoun 1-3 0-0 3, Ngom 2-2 2-2 6, Jack 1-1 0-0 3, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 23-30 83.

Halftime_Florida St. 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Florida 10-23 (Lewis 4-5, Appleby 2-4, Locke 2-5, Mann 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Lane 0-1), Florida St. 8-16 (Polite 3-4, Calhoun 1-1, Jack 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Walker 1-2, Wilkes 1-4, Evans 0-1, Osborne 0-1). Rebounds_Florida 29 (Mann 8), Florida St. 27 (Gray 8). Assists_Florida 14 (Mann 7), Florida St. 17 (Barnes 5). Total Fouls_Florida 25, Florida St. 18.

Up next

Who: North Florida at Florida

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850