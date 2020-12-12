Gators forward Keyontae Johnson collapses during game vs. Florida State

Graham Hall

Special to GatorSports

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson had to be taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing early in the first half of UF’s game against Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday morning.

After Johnson’s alley-oop dunk finish put the Gators up 11-3, Johnson collapsed at midcourt as UF was coming out of the timeout. Fortunately, Johnson’s scary fall wasn’t broadcast live on ESPNU; according to UF play-by-play announcer Mick Hubert, Johnson was standing and suddenly fell forward onto his face, unable to stop himself.

Stretchers came out to take Johnson off the floor.

Florida regrouped in a huddle, and players were visibly distraught. Somehow, with the fate of Johnson, the SEC’s preseason player of the year, still unknown, the game resumed. FSU subsequently went on a 6-0 run as the Gators appeared visibly shocked by what had just occurred.

Johnson was taken to Tallahassee Memorial hospital where he’s currently undergoing evaluation.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.

This is a developing story.