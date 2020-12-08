UF men's basketball tv, tip times released by SEC

Special to Gatorsports.com

The television designations and start times for Florida men's basketball's 18-game SEC schedule was announced Tuesday by the league

UF is set to begin conference play on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt. CBS will televise Florida's league home opener Jan. 2 against LSU at 2 p.m. at Exactech Arena inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center and UF's Feb. 27 road matchup against Kentucky at 4 p.m.

The start time for Florida's contest at West Virginia as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30 is still to be determined. The Gators will head to Morgantown, W.V. for the first time since 1970 with an all-time mark of 6-3 vs. the Mountaineers, including 2-0 under head coach Mike White.

Overall, Florida will appear on the SEC Network six times throughout this year's campaign, while several of the team's games have options to be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

UF returns to the court at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee against No. 20 Florida State before heading home for three straight contests against North Florida (Dec. 16), FAU (Dec. 19) and James Madison (Dec. 22) to end their non-conference schedule.

More:https://www.secsports.com/article/30471223/sec-announces%E2%80%882021-men-basketball-telev