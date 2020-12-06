Florida opens home schedule vs. Stetson

Special to The Sun

WHO: Stetson (0-2) vs. Florida (2-0)

WHEN: 2 p.m. today

WHERE: Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: 103.7-FM, AM-850

BOTTOM LINE: Florida goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: Stetson sophomore guard Rob Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season. Florida's Keyontae Johnson had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Gators to a 90-70 win over Boston College in the Legends Classic on Thursday night. Johnson, who earned All-SEC honors while averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, made 10 of 13 shots and collected his 13th career double-double.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.3 points per game last season. The Gators offense put up 70.1 points per contest on their way to an 8-5 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. Stetson went 4-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20. Stetson coach Donnie Jones enters his second season at the DeLand school. Jones was a longtime assistant coach at UF under Billy Donovan.

