SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Florida opens home schedule vs. Stetson

Special to The Sun
Florida's Keyontae Johnson shoots over Boston College's Steffon Mitchell during the second half Thursday in Uncasville, Conn.

WHO: Stetson (0-2) vs. Florida (2-0)

WHEN: 2 p.m. today

WHERE: Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: 103.7-FM, AM-850

BOTTOM LINE: Florida goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: Stetson sophomore guard Rob Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season. Florida's Keyontae Johnson had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Gators to a 90-70 win over Boston College in the Legends Classic on Thursday night. Johnson, who earned All-SEC honors while averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, made 10 of 13 shots and collected his 13th career double-double.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.3 points per game last season. The Gators offense put up 70.1 points per contest on their way to an 8-5 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. Stetson went 4-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20. Stetson coach Donnie Jones enters his second season at the DeLand school. Jones was a longtime assistant coach at UF under Billy Donovan.

Special to The Sun