Florida manhandles Boston College for easy win

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

There would be no such slow start from the Gators on Thursday night after UF started sluggishly Wednesday.

Less than 36 hours after rallying late in the season-opening victory over Army, the Florida men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 90-70 win over Boston College to cap the team’s brief tenure in Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Keyontae Johnson and Tre Mann combined for 29 points in the first half, matching the output of the Eagles’ entire team, as UF built a 20-point advantage by the midpoint.

Florida would lead by as many 31 and the outcome never looked to be in jeopardy in the final 20 minutes.

Johnson would finish with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Mann, the Gainesville native and former five-star prospect now in charge of UF’s offense, poured in 17 points while helping the Gators push the pace on offense once again after scoring a career-high 19 points in the season-opener.

After scoring just seven points in a team-high 31 minutes against Army, starting shooting guard Noah Locke helped spark Florida with 12 points including a pair of three-pointers.

Scottie Lewis added 14 points and five rebounds, but it was his defensive prowess making the difference for UF; Lewis finished with a game-high 29 plus/minus in a game-high 32 minutes.

UF will look to remain unbeaten Sunday at 2 p.m. when the Gators take on Stetson University in Florida’s home opener.

Florida 90, Boston College 70

Florida 49 41 — 90

Boston College 29 41 — 70

BOSTON COLLEGE (1-3)

Felder 3-7 4-6 11, Mitchell 2-5 3-6 8, Ashton-Langford 2-8 4-7 8, Heath 1-5 3-4 5, Tabbs 5-9 0-0 12, Kelly 4-8 2-4 13, Langford 2-4 2-2 6, Karnik 3-6 0-0 7, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 18-29 70.

FLORIDA (2-0)

Castleton 1-3 1-1 3, Johnson 10-13 2-2 24, Lewis 4-6 5-8 14, Locke 5-12 0-0 12, Mann 6-9 3-3 17, Appleby 2-5 2-2 6, Payne 5-6 0-0 10, Duruji 1-6 0-0 2, Lane 1-1 0-0 2, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Ruzhentsev 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 13-16 90.

Halftime_Florida 49-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 8-24 (Kelly 3-4, Tabbs 2-3, Felder 1-3, Karnik 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Langford 0-1, Williams 0-1, Heath 0-2, Ashton-Langford 0-3), Florida 7-17 (Mann 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Locke 2-7, Lewis 1-1, Appleby 0-1, Ruzhentsev 0-1, Duruji 0-2). Rebounds_Boston College 26 (Karnik 6), Florida 30 (Johnson 12). Assists_Boston College 11 (Heath 3), Florida 13 (Mann 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 18, Florida 23.

Up next

Who: Stetson (0-1) vs. Florida (2-0)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: O'Connell Center

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 103.7-FM, 98.1-FM