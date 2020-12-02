SUBSCRIBE NOW
Florida survives for season-opening win over Army

Graham Hall
UF basketball writer
Army's Josh Caldwell, left, and Florida's Keyontae Johnson fight for possession of the ball in the second half Wednesday in Uncasville, Conn.

Florida opens the season with a 76-69 win Wednesday over Army. Tre Mann with a career-high 19 points in just 21 minutes, Tyree Appleby brought needed energy and looked impressive as well with 15 points.

UF returns to the court 9:30 p.m. tomorrow vs. Boston College.

Click back for more from today's game in Connecticut,

Florida 76, Army 69

ARMY (3-1)

King 3-6 1-2 9, Caldwell 4-9 4-6 12, Grayson 4-13 2-2 13, Rucker 4-12 2-2 12, Peterson 2-4 0-4 4, Finke 2-2 0-1 4, Cross 3-6 0-0 9, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2, Blackwell 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 24-56 11-19 69.

FLORIDA (1-0)

Castleton 3-4 3-4 9, K.Johnson 6-10 3-6 16, Lewis 2-3 4-5 8, Locke 2-8 2-2 7, T.Mann 6-13 6-8 19, Appleby 4-6 6-7 15, Payne 1-1 0-2 2, Duruji 0-3 0-2 0, Ruzhentsev 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 24-36 76.

Halftime_Army 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Army 10-24 (Cross 3-6, Grayson 3-8, King 2-4, Rucker 2-4, Caldwell 0-2), Florida 4-15 (T.Mann 1-2, Appleby 1-3, K.Johnson 1-3, Locke 1-3, Glover 0-1, Ruzhentsev 0-1, Duruji 0-2). Fouled Out_King, Peterson. Rebounds_Army 29 (Grayson 8), Florida 31 (Castleton 8). Assists_Army 15 (Rucker 6), Florida 10 (T.Mann 4). Total Fouls_Army 27, Florida 22.

Up next

What: Basketball Hall of Fame's Bubbleville

Who: Florida (1-0) vs. Boston College (1-3)

When: 9:30 p.m. Thursday 

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850