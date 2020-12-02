Florida survives for season-opening win over Army

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida opens the season with a 76-69 win Wednesday over Army. Tre Mann with a career-high 19 points in just 21 minutes, Tyree Appleby brought needed energy and looked impressive as well with 15 points.

UF returns to the court 9:30 p.m. tomorrow vs. Boston College.

Click back for more from today's game in Connecticut,

Florida 76, Army 69

ARMY (3-1)

King 3-6 1-2 9, Caldwell 4-9 4-6 12, Grayson 4-13 2-2 13, Rucker 4-12 2-2 12, Peterson 2-4 0-4 4, Finke 2-2 0-1 4, Cross 3-6 0-0 9, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2, Blackwell 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 24-56 11-19 69.

FLORIDA (1-0)

Castleton 3-4 3-4 9, K.Johnson 6-10 3-6 16, Lewis 2-3 4-5 8, Locke 2-8 2-2 7, T.Mann 6-13 6-8 19, Appleby 4-6 6-7 15, Payne 1-1 0-2 2, Duruji 0-3 0-2 0, Ruzhentsev 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 24-36 76.

Halftime_Army 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Army 10-24 (Cross 3-6, Grayson 3-8, King 2-4, Rucker 2-4, Caldwell 0-2), Florida 4-15 (T.Mann 1-2, Appleby 1-3, K.Johnson 1-3, Locke 1-3, Glover 0-1, Ruzhentsev 0-1, Duruji 0-2). Fouled Out_King, Peterson. Rebounds_Army 29 (Grayson 8), Florida 31 (Castleton 8). Assists_Army 15 (Rucker 6), Florida 10 (T.Mann 4). Total Fouls_Army 27, Florida 22.

Up next

What: Basketball Hall of Fame's Bubbleville

Who: Florida (1-0) vs. Boston College (1-3)

When: 9:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850