Gators tip off season today vs. Black Knights

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Season opener

What: Basketball Hall of Fame's Bubbleville

Who: Florida (0-0) vs. Army (3-0)

When: 2:30 p.m. today

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Up next: UF plays Boston College at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN).

FLORIDA TOP RETURNING SCORERS

11 Keyontae Johnson F 6-5 229 Jr. 14.0ppg 7.1 rpg

10 Noah Locke G 6-3 203 Jr. 10.6ppg 2.5 rpg

23 Scottie Lewis G 6-5 189 So. 8.5ppg 3.6 rpg

1 Tre Mann G 6-5 190 So. 5.3ppg 1.9 rpg

0 Ques Glover G 5-11 182 So. 4.4ppg 1.0 rpg

ARMY PROJECTED STARTERS

34 Charlie Peterson F 6-9 223 Fr. 6.0ppg 4.7 .rpg

5 Alex King F 6-8 200 Sr. 11.7ppg 6.3 rpg

0 Josh Caldwell G 6-2 185 Jr. 12.7ppg 7.0 rpg

1 Jalen Rucker G 5-10 180 Fr. 7.0ppg 2.0 rpg

13 Lonnie Grayson G 6-0 180 Sr. 14.0ppg 4.0 rpg

Notes: The Gators will have the services of four transfers this season, all upperclassmen. Anthony Duruji (Louisiana Tech) and Tyree Appleby (Cleveland State) both sat last season while practicing with the Gators. Joining them this season is 6-foot-11 Florida native Colin Castleton (Michigan, received NCAA immediate eligibility waiver) and Osayi Osifo (junior college), although the latter won’t be available for the trip to Mohegan Sun. ... Along with the transfers, UF welcomes a pair of scholarship freshmen in guard Niels Lane and wing/forward Samson Ruzhentsev. Last but not least, Florida’s roster includes a pair of walk-ons in redshirt freshman Alex Klatsky and true freshman Jack May. ... Prior to losing scheduled contests with UConn, Virginia and Oklahoma, Florida was expected to once again embark on one of the nation’s most ambitious schedules. The Gators had scheduled 11 games against teams receiving votes in the preseason AP Top 25, including seven true road games and eight total away from Gainesville. ... The Gators don't have a senior on the roster and six juniors. ... Florida had been scheduled to open its season at “Bubbleville” on Nov. 25 and 27, but it was forced to pull out and pause team activities because of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. The 11-day event maintained enough scheduling flexibility that the Gators were able to get back in the mix. ... Florida had been scheduled to play at Oklahoma on Wednesday, but the Sooners had to cancel because of their own COVID issues.